Oni Foundation raises over $22,000 for cultural preservation and youth empowerment

ʻAumakua Productions dancers assemble for the finale of Kumu Keoni’s “World Famous Polynesian Spectacular on July 20 at the Maui Beach Hotel’s Moana Ballroom in Kahului. The show was the centerpiece of the Oni Foundation’s fundraiser, which brought in more than $22,000 for the nonprofit dedicated to perpetuating the multicultural heritage of Hawaiʻi. PC: courtesy.

An exciting evening of indigenous culture and Polynesian dance was presented before 176 guests on Sunday as the Oni Foundation hosted a fundraiser at the Maui Beach Hotel’s Moana Ballroom. The event surpassed expectations, raising more than $22,000 for the foundation’s mission of cultural preservation and youth empowerment.

The fundraiser featured an evening of cultural performances, dining and music, including a centerpiece dinner show by Kumu Keoni’s “World Famous Polynesian Spectacular.” Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in a silent auction.

Oni Foundation President Keoni Manuel said the funds raised will directly support much-needed facility improvements at the foundation’s Wonderful World of Aloha at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

“We deeply appreciate our community’s support to upgrade our facilities and kōkua our Cultural Ambassador Internship Program,” Manuel said. “These initiatives are important in helping us share Hawaiʻi’s rich heritage and cultivate future performing artists.”

Michael Victorino, former mayor of Maui County, expressed his appreciation to the community for the fundraiser’s success.

“Raising over $22,000 is a testament to the community’s dedication to preserving Hawaiʻi’s rich multicultural heritage through the arts. It’s truly inspiring to see such passion and generosity,” he said.

Joycelyn Victorino, former First Lady of Maui County, added: “As longtime supporters of the Oni Foundation, we’re overjoyed by the outpouring of support shown at Sunday’s fundraiser. These funds will help make facility improvements at the foundation’s Wonderful World of Aloha at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and support its Cultural Ambassador Internship Program. This empowers our young performing artists and the entire Oni Foundation Team. Mahalo.”

The Oni Foundation extended gratitude to the guests, performers, volunteers and supporters who contributed to the event.

The Oni Foundation is dedicated to honoring and perpetuating Hawaiʻi’s multicultural heritage through dance and the arts. Through various programs, including the Cultural Ambassador Internship Program and community events, the foundation strives to empower youth and preserve the rich cultural tapestry of the islands.

To learn more about the Oni Foundation or to make a donation, visit onifoundation.org.