Lānaʻi resorts recognized for environmentally responsible business practices

Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi and Sensei Lānaʻi have been recognized for environmentally responsible business practices with an Earthcheck Silver certification. The Lānaʻi resorts are the only ones in the state of Hawaiʻi to hold the Silver certification.

Earthcheck is the world’s leading scientific benchmarking, certification and advisory group for sustainable travel and tourism. Since 1987, the organization has helped companies care for the planet and its people, and to create sustainable destinations for both travelers and employees alike.

To achieve and maintain this status, the resorts, including Manele Golf Course and laundry facilities, must be independently audited yearly and meet the requirements of the EarthCheck Certified Standard. In January, a comprehensive range of data was gathered and analyzed to benchmark the Lānaʻi properties’ sustainability efforts against global standards, to develop a sustainability pathway and then effect action against the goals, resulting in Bronze status.

Some of the Resorts’ sustainability initiatives include eliminating single-use packaging for bath amenities, incorporating bamboo spa amenities, water-efficient golf course management, the removal of plastics for in-room dining service and sourcing sustainable partners.

“We also believe in not resting on our laurels,” said Avi Phookan, general manager, Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi. “A new partnership with Boomerang Water will allow us to fill, sanitize and then refill fully recyclable aluminium water bottles right on site, reducing our single-use plastic and aluminium consumption across our rooms, golf course and other activity stations.”

The Four Seasons for Good program underscores education and real-time drills on emergency policies to mitigate any social or environmental risk conditions which might arise. Teams around the world have been making a positive impact on the planet and communities for many years. Four Seasons for Good combines all this work under a single program and cohesive strategy to create an even greater positive impact.

Additional examples of innovative sustainability efforts on Lānaʻi include providing complimentary mineral-safe Project Reef sunscreen to guests on the pool grounds and at the beach kiosk and reef friendly organic landscaping, for which Maui Nui Marine Resource Council awarded the beach resort Gold Certification.

In regard to the resorts’ social impact, volunteer projects such as beach cleanups to education events at the Lānaʻi Observatory or in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology provide opportunities to the community.

For more information, visit Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi and Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort Lanai.