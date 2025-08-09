Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 10, 2025

August 9, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




West Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
5-7 




South Facing
10-14
10-14
10-14
8-12 




East Facing
2-4
4-6
4-6
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

                            around 5 mph after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.9 feet 03:19 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 09:45 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 02:40 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:42 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 03:44 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:59 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The long period south swell that has been bringing above advisory level surf throughout the day is expected to peak tonight near warning levels. A recent spike at the buoys confirms near warning level surf continuing through tonight and into tomorrow morning. If the buoys increase any higher, a high surf warning will be needed. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for all south- facing shores through Sunday night. This swell will gradually fade into next week. 


Surf along east facing shores should remain small today due to the lighter trade winds. Tropical Storm Henriette will pass far east of the state tonight, sending a medium period east swell. This swell could briefly increase the east facing shores Sunday before subsiding Monday. Below average east shore surf is expected Tuesday into Wednesday next week. A medium period northeast swell will be possible by Thursday. 


Tiny surf along north facing shores will trend down tonight before another tiny pulse arrives tomorrow. Another small northwest swell is expected to arrive Sunday night into Monday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
