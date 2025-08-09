Rotary district governor to speak at Aug. 12 Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea meeting

Rotary District Governor Nancy Cabral. Courtesy photo

The Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea will host Rotary District Governor Nancy Cabral at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at South Maui Gardens. The public is invited to attend and learn more about the club’s community projects on Maui.

Cabral was the first woman to join the Rotary Club of Hilo in 1988, and she has a long history of service with the organization. She has held many leadership roles and was recently recognized by the YWCA’s “Remarkable People” celebration and Pacific Business News’ Women Who Mean Business, among other honors. During her visit, she will also induct Tamera Goebbert as the newest member of the Kīhei-Wailea club.

The Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea was formed just over a year ago. It’s part of a global network of 1.2 million Rotary members dedicated to creating positive change in their communities. According to the club, its members are neighbors, friends, and community leaders who use their diverse experiences to accomplish remarkable feats.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Aug. 12 meeting will take place by the Peace Pole at South Maui Gardens. To RSVP or for more information about the club’s meeting times and projects, visit the club’s website at www.rotarymeansbusinessmaui.org or email rotarymeansbusinessmaui@gmail.com.