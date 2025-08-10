American Job Centers offer Hawai‘i residents free training for in-demand jobs

The County of Maui Service Center in Kahului houses the American Job Center of Maui. (Photo Credit: Olivier Koning / G70)

American Job Centers in Hawai‘i are offering free resources to help residents gain the training and connections they need to land in-demand jobs.

Each center on Oʻahu, Hawai‘i Island, Maui and Kaua‘i provides one-on-one career counseling, résumé and interview support, job search assistance, skills training, tuition support, on-the-job training and employer recruitment services. They also have resource rooms available with computers, internet access and printers.

According to the state labor department, employers continue to face labor shortages in key industries, and job seekers are pursuing new skills and training to meet demand. Over the past year, the state gained 14,500 nonfarm jobs, a 2.3 percent increase, with gains in health care, private education and trade-related sectors, despite a decline of 1,200 jobs in June.

American Job Centers serve people of all ages and backgrounds, including those facing barriers to employment.

On Hawai‘i Island, East Hawai‘i resident Kevin Aki first connected with the Hilo American Job Center at age 17 while experiencing homelessness.

After meeting staff at a community outreach event, he joined a youth program that led to an internship and eventually, a long-term career. Today, more than a decade later, Aki works as a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act specialist at the same center.

“When I first connected with the American Job Center, I had no idea it would lead to a career,” Aki said. “Now I get to give back and help others build their own futures.”

AJCs also work with businesses to identify hiring needs and develop training opportunities in government, hospitality, health care, retail and other sectors. Services are open to all Hawai‘i residents, including veterans, young adults, kūpuna, immigrants, people with disabilities and those experiencing job loss or underemployment.

Centers are open on weekdays and offer in-person and virtual support. The Maui American Job Center is located at 110 Ala’ihi St. #209, within the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului.

For all locations, hours or more information, visit ajchawaii.com.