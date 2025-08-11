Hōkūleʻa makes final French Polynesia port call before continuing on to the Cook Islands

Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia arrive in Bora Bora. PC: Polynesian Voyaging Society / Michael Wilson























Polynesian voyaging canoes Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia arrived in Bora Bora on Sunday after a two-day sail from Tautira, Tahiti. Bora Bora is the final port of call in French Polynesia before continuing on to Rarotonga in the Cook Islands.

The canoes departed Tautira, Tahiti, on Thursday, August 7, after an emotional farewell from the community that has been a cherished ʻohana to the crews of Hōkūleʻa for decades. Families and friends lined the shore beside the canoes for a heartfelt send-off filled with singing, traditional protocol, speeches, hugs, and many tears. The connection with Tautira is deep and enduring, making the departure especially bittersweet.

Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia arrive in Bora Bora. PC: Polynesian Voyaging Society / Michael Wilson

The two-day sail from Tautira to Bora Bora began under light following winds. As the canoes lost sight of Tahiti, an orca surfaced alongside Hōkūleʻa, a moment the crew described as a powerful and auspicious sign.

Hōkūleʻan and Hikianalia departure from Tautira. PC: Polynesian Voyaging Society / Michael Wilson

In her video update from the deck of Hōkūleʻa, Leg 14 Hōkūleʻa Navigator Kaʻiulani Murphy reported:

“We are on the Leg 14 segment of the Moananuiākea Voyage and Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia departed Tautira, Tahiti yesterday, Thursday, Aug. 7. We had a bittersweet, sad and happy farewell to our ʻohana there who took such good care of us, and we’re so grateful. We look forward to seeing them again.

We left the pass at Tautira at about noon yesterday, and made our way north of Tahiti. Right before sunset, we kind of turned and started to head towards Huahine, and along our course line, which we estimated would be about 100 miles by sunrise, we were 73 miles along and 18 miles north of our course line, which took us to the south tip of Huahine. So we saw her this morning at sunrise and throughout the day, we’ve just been making our way south of Huahine and approaching Raʻiātea in the beautiful sunset hour. We plan to make our way and continue south of the islands and head towards Bora Bora. We’re arriving at the pass there tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 8.”

The canoes arrived at Bora Bora at first light on Saturday, Aug. 8, but circled the island until noon for the official arrival ceremony. They were welcomed with protocol at the mouth of the harbor and again after docking. At sunset, the crews joined a festive parade with the Mayor, followed by an official ʻawa ceremony and an evening of traditional dancing. The day’s celebrations concluded with a beautiful 50th birthday cake for Hōkūleʻa, honoring the canoe’s half-century legacy of voyaging, cultural renewal, and environmental stewardship.

Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia arrive in Bora Bora. PC: Polynesian Voyaging Society / Michael Wilson

The canoes will remain in Bora Bora until weather conditions allow them to safely depart for Rarotonga (of the Cook Islands).

The Moananuiākea Voyage is a 43,000-nautical mile circumnavigation of the Pacific by traditional voyaging canoe, aiming to ignite a movement of cultural and environmental stewardship, youth leadership, and community resilience. Learn more at hokulea.com.

Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia arrive in Bora Bora. PC: Polynesian Voyaging Society / Michael Wilson

For the latest updates on the voyage, follow Polynesian Voyaging Society’s social media: @hokuleacrew on Facebook and Instagram. The live voyaging tracking map and updates can also be found at www.hokulea.com.