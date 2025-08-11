Maui News
Kula structure fire results in road closure
(3:53 a.m. Aug. 11, 2025)
Both lanes of Haleakalā Highway (377), between Upper Kimo Drive and Ainakula Road, are closed due to a structure fire.
*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.
