New dates in September announced for Mayor Bissen’s Holomua Kākou on Lānaʻi

Mayor Richard Bissen is bringing Holomua Kākou back to Lānaʻi on Monday, Sept. 15, and Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, as part of his continuing effort to take county government to the rural communities that are part of Maui County.

The new dates were scheduled after plans to hold the event were postponed following a tsunami warning in July.

“Our rural communities deserve meaningful access to government in their hometowns,” Mayor Bissen said. “Our residents lead busy lives with work, family and community commitments, and we appreciate the time and valuable insights they share with us.”

“Mayor Bissen and Your Team in Your Town” events will be held on Lānaʻi on Monday, Sept. 15, and Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. Office of the Mayor staff will be available to answer questions and provide assistance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the ILWU Union Hall, 840 Ilima Ave., Lānaʻi City.

On Monday evening, Sept. 15, Mayor Bissen will host a community talk story from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the ILWU Union Hall.

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, the Office of the Mayor will host grant workshops from noon to 2 p.m. at the ILWU Union Hall. The sessions will be facilitated by County Chief of Staff Cynthia Lallo and Budget Director Lesley Milner and will focus on general grant writing skills. They also will be available to answer questions related to the County’s grants process.

Lānaʻi residents are welcome to submit topics and questions ahead of the community talk story via email to Public.Affairs@mauicounty.gov. Those attending the meeting that evening also can ask questions in person.

Holomua Kākou events are planned for East Maui and Molokaʻi in August.

