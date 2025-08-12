Maui fire crews battle structure fire in Haʻikū

(Update: 4:06 p.m., Aug. 12, 2025)

Maui fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire near Akahi Place in Haʻikū at around 2:55 p.m.

No evacuation orders were in place at last report; however, if individuals in the area need extra time they were advised to make preparations to go. Smoke may pose health risks according to the Maui Emergency Management Agency.

Maui fire crews were responding on scene, while MEMA personnel continue to monitor the situation.

For real-time evacuation notifications, zone status updates, and to download the Genasys Protect evacuation app, visit: https://protect.genasys.com. To learn about emergency preparedness and additional ways to stay informed during an emergency visit: https://www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA