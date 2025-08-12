Opportunities to export local goods increased through passage of Act 237

Senate Committee on Ways and Means site visit to Kauaʻi.

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means received a comprehensive update on Tuesday from the Agribusiness Development Corporation on the development of Hawai‘i’s food and product innovation efforts to help scale up local farmers and entrepreneurs and increase economic resilience.

The ADC is administratively attached to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Dane Wicker, Deputy Director of DBEDT, along with other members from ADC, DBEDT, University of Hawaiʻi Community Design Center, and the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health gathered near the historic Kaua‘i Plantation Railway in Līhuʻe for a site visit and briefing on the strategic plan guiding the Food and Product Innovation Network pursuant to Act 237, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi 2025. Discussions focused on regional coordination, infrastructure development, and the launch of a pilot on Kauaʻi that integrates processing equipment, workforce training, and business support services.

“Continuing to invest in agricultural production is a clear step in the right direction,” said Sen. Glenn Wakai (D – 15, Kalihi, Māpunpuna, Airport, Salt Lake, Āliamanu, Foster Village, Hickam, Pearl Harbor, and portions of ʻAiea and Pearl City), Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Tourism. “A month ago, I secured a partnership with Amazon Air Cargo to take Hawaiʻi agricultural products to the mainland – cheaper and faster.”

“The Senate recognizes that agriculture is not just about farming — it’s about food security, economic opportunity, and sustaining our way of life,” said Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi (D – 8, Kaua‘i, Niʻihau). “We’ve supported a wide range of agricultural initiatives championed by our farmers, local business owners, and community leaders, and it is encouraging to see necessary steps being taken to expand our export capacity and provide more locally grown food on the tables for our schools and hospitals. These are the kinds of forward-thinking efforts that can transform Hawai‘i’s agricultural economy and create lasting benefits for our islands.”

The Hawai‘i FPIN initiative draws inspiration from New Zealand’s public-private innovation model and includes strategic investments across the islands. Recent legislative support includes the passage of Act 237, Session Laws of Hawai‘i 2025, establishing FPIN, Act 250, Session Laws of Hawai‘i 2025, appropriating $350,000 for program coordination, and Act 230, Session Laws of Hawai‘i 2024, dedicating $2 million for a new agricultural processing facility in Kekaha.

FPIN’s vision is to enable Hawaiʻi-based entrepreneurs to develop, scale and export products that strengthen our food system, reduce import reliance, and capitalize on Hawaiʻi’s global brand. The Kaua‘i facility is part of a larger ecosystem that includes complementary projects on Oʻahu and Maui, integrating food science, equipment access and training partnerships with UH and DOH.

“The Food and Product Innovation Network is a meaningful investment in Hawaii’s future—one that bridges education to export pathways by equipping our schools, colleges, and entrepreneurs with the skills and infrastructure they need to bring local innovations to the global marketplace,” said Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, Sen. Donovan M. Dela Cruz (D – 17, portion of Mililani, Mililani Mauka, portion of Waipiʻo Acres, Launani Valley, Wahiawā, Whitmore Village). “By strengthening the entire ecosystem—from classroom learning to commercial-scale production—we’re fostering regional economic development that benefits our communities statewide and elevates Hawai‘i-made products on the world stage.”

“The FPIN is critical to building a resilient and self-sustaining economy for Hawai‘i,” said DBEDT Deputy Director Dane Wicker. “By investing in the infrastructure, facilities, equipment, and wraparound services our local businesses need, we are not only creating new small and medium-sized enterprises—we’re supporting existing companies, expanding our Hawai‘i Made program, and strengthening initiatives like farm-to-school and farm-to-state. This is about more than just economic growth; it’s about food security, community resilience, and reducing our dependence on imported food and emergency provisions during natural disasters.”