Residents encouraged to attend in-person Lahaina Community Meeting this Wednesday, Aug. 13

The Lahaina Community Disaster Recovery Meeting at Lahaina Intermediate School. PC: County of Maui

Debris transport, the Wahikuli sewer project, and Hoʻokumu Hou housing programs will be discussed at the upcoming Lahaina Community Meeting, set to take place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

Topics to be discussed include:

A status update by the US Army Corps of Engineers on the transfer of wildfire debris from the Temporary Debris Storage site at Olowalu to the Permanent Disposal Site in Central Maui.

Information from the US Environmental Protection Agency on the Wahikuli Gravity Sewer Design Project; Wahikuli Houselots Subdivision residents are encouraged to attend to learn about and provide feedback on the preliminary placement of lateral connections.

Updates from the State’s Disaster Case Management Program.

An update from the Maui Emergency Management Agency, County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety, and Maui Police Department on fire response and mitigation efforts following the Aug. 4 brush fire in Kāʻanapali.

Information from the County Office of Recovery on the newly launched Hoʻokumu Hou housing programs funded by Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery.

In order to provide residents more individual assistance from various agencies, representatives from several departments and agencies will be available to offer support at resource tables at the community meeting. They include: County of Maui’s Office of Recovery, 4LEAF, MEMA and Department of Planning; Federal Emergency Management Agency, USACE, Hawaiian Electric Co., Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group, and Native Hawaiian Legal Corp.

Held every first Wednesday of the month, except on holidays, the in-person Lahaina Community Meeting also will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. A live broadcast of the meeting will also be shown on Akakū: Maui Community Media, Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.