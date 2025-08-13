18th annual Kū Mai Ka Hula competition returns to the MACC, Sept. 12-13

File 2024 Kū Mai Ka Hula (L to R) First place Mr. Hula Maui Maui Iokepa-Purdy. First place Ms. Hula Maui Shannon Kamalei-Purdy. Photo credit: Marsha Aguon

Kū Mai Ka Hula (“Hula Appears”) returns to the Castle Theater for its 18th annual event, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 12 and 13 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center as Maui’s premier yearly competition – and Maui’s only adult hula competition.

A related presentation and panel discussion, Designing The ʻAʻahu, will take place Thursday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater.

Tickets for both events go on sale online only at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, at MauiArts.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This year’s Kū Mai Ka Hula competition features award-winning hālau from around Hawai‘i, Japan, and the continental US. Competitors will be judged by renowned kumu hula, from around the pae ʻāina of Hawaiʻi, to include Kumu Hula Taupori Tangaro, Kumu Hula Ulalia Woodside Lee, Kumu Hula Maka Herrod, and Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata.

Events schedule:

Designing the ʻAʻahu – Thursday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., McCoy Studio Theater: The 2025 Kū Mai Ka Hula competition weekend begins with presentations from accomplished Maui Kumu Hula about the knowledge, inspiration, and overall vision that is required for costuming their ʻōlapa (dancers). We have all been impressed by the beautiful and elaborate ʻaʻahu on stage at various competitions. What did it take to decide on the look and the materials? Where were they going to be resourced from? There are so many things to think about designing the ʻaʻahu that will complete the Kumu Hulaʻs beautiful presentation.

Kū Mai Ka Hula – Friday and Saturday, Castle Theater: Friday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m. – Solo Competition and Awards Ceremony; and Saturday, Sept. 13, 1 p.m. – Group Competition and Awards Ceremony.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In its 18th year, the Kū Mai Ka Hula competition will feature award-winning hālau competing in solo, group and kūpuna categories. Male and female dancers perform both kahiko (traditional) and ‘auana (modern) hula stylings.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Expect to see hālau competing in a level of performance as seen in other well-known prestigious hula competitions, yet this event takes place at the MACC’s Castle Theater on Maui.

Attendees can browse and shop displays of made-in-Hawaiʻi products from an array of crafters and artisans before and throughout Saturday’s performances. A full selection of food and beverages will be available for purchase in the Yokouchi Pavilion Courtyard.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pre-show entertainment on Friday will begin at 4:30 p.m. by the Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble in the Yokouchi Pavilion, and the solo competition begins in the Castle Theater at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the pre-show starts at 11:30 a.m. and the competition begins at 1 p.m. Each day of competition will conclude with an awards ceremony.

Kū Mai Ka Hula is presented by Maui Arts & Cultural Center in association with Kauahea Inc., a nonprofit organization founded by Hōkūlani Holt to support Hawaiian arts and culture. She is also the Director of Ka Hikina O Ka Lā, Hawai‘i Papa O Ke Ao, University of Hawai‘i Maui College. Kū Mai Ka Hula remains an opportunity for both residents and visitors who enjoy hula to come together and celebrate. This competition highlights those hālau who have been successful in competitions so that the best come to Maui.

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank.

Tickets: $38 for adults and $21 for kids 12 & under (TOTAL Cost–ALL fees included) for each dayʻs events. Two-Day Competition discounted price is $35/day for adults if both competition days are purchased together (Total Cost–All fees included). Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14. MACC members receive a 10% discount. All ticket sales are online only at www.mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is available for general inquiries by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org .