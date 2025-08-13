Department of ʻŌiwi Resources grant applications will be accepted Aug. 20-Oct. 15

The County of Maui Department of ʻŌiwi Resources invites community-based organizations to apply for grant funding that supports its mission to protect the cultural resources of Maui Nui and strengthen community connections to Hawaiian knowledge.

Grant applications will be accepted from Aug. 20, 2025, to Oct. 15, 2025 (late or incomplete applications will not be considered). A free webinar will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 20 to offer an overview of the application process, including eligibility criteria, project narrative and budget, and required documents. To register for the webinar, visit the ʻŌiwi grants webpage at https://www.mauicounty.gov/2832/Oiwi-Resources-Grants.

The average dollar amount of awards is anticipated to range from $25,000 to $50,000. The amount of funding per division award will be determined once the applications are reviewed.

Grant funding will be awarded under each of the department’s divisions:

Kīpuka Division – ʻŌiwi Strongholds : To safeguard and steward lands of concentrated natural and cultural importance to ensure enduring access to healthy natural resources and spaces where our community may thrive.

: To safeguard and steward lands of concentrated natural and cultural importance to ensure enduring access to healthy natural resources and spaces where our community may thrive. Kumuwaiola Division – ʻŌiwi Resources : To champion and preserve the life-giving, life-sustaining elements of the natural world by defending and amplifying the conditions to ecocultural landscapes and vital native cultural resources.

: To champion and preserve the life-giving, life-sustaining elements of the natural world by defending and amplifying the conditions to ecocultural landscapes and vital native cultural resources. Pai Ka Leo Division – ʻŌiwi Voices: To revive and reinvigorate the use of Hawaiian language in government and in our larger community in sincerity and fidelity to both official languages of Hawaiʻi – English and ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi.

For more information on the grant application process, call 808-270-1719 or email oiwigrants@co.maui.hi.us.