Hawaiian Airlines to suspend three underperforming routes

File photo of Hawaiian Airlines plane. PC: Wendy Osher

Hawaiian Airlines will adjust its transpacific network beginning in November by increasing capacity on international and domestic markets with strong travel demand to and from Hawai‘i while suspending three underperforming routes.

The airline announced it will suspend service between Honolulu and Incheon, South Korea (5x weekly), Fukuoka, Japan (3x weekly), and Boston (4x weekly) and redeploy aircraft to boost flights between Honolulu and Sydney, Australia, Papeete, Tahiti, Los Angeles and Seattle, and support operations across its Hawai‘i network.



“It’s always a difficult decision to suspend a route, especially in cities like Seoul, which we have enjoyed serving for over 14 years. However, despite our team’s best efforts, soft post-pandemic travel demand from Asia combined with various market challenges have persisted in Seoul, as well as in Fukuoka and Boston, both of which we entered in 2019,” said Hawaiian Airlines CEO Joe Sprague. “We remain committed to continuing to provide robust Hawaiian Airlines service between Asia and Hawai‘i through our nonstop Japan flights, and via one-stop connections to and from Incheon and beyond with our global partner airlines. These adjustments will ensure we are meeting strong demand for travel to Hawaiʻi – both internationally and domestically – while providing all our guests access to more destinations.”



As part of the network changes, Hawaiian is reinvesting capacity into other flying to and from Hawai‘i by:

Increasing Honolulu-Sydney service with daily flights – up from five weekly flights – from Dec. 18 through Jan. 31.

Offering two weekly Honolulu-Papeete flights – up from one weekly flight — starting in March.

Launching a fifth daily flight between Honolulu and Los Angeles in peak seasons, starting Nov. 21 to Dec. 1, and Dec. 19 to Jan. 6.

Adding a fourth Honolulu-Seattle daily flight from late November to mid-April.

Hawaiian Airlines guests can continue to fly between Hawai‘i and Incheon or Fukuoka via one-stop itineraries through Hawaiian’s other Japan destinations, including twice-daily Honolulu-Haneda and daily Osaka services, and partner carriers, including oneworld alliance members. Hawaiian Airlines will also launch nonstop flights five times a week between Seattle and Incheon on Sept. 12. Between Honolulu and Boston, guests can connect daily on Alaska Airlines’ flights via Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and San Diego.



Hawaiian will operate its last flights from Fukuoka and Boston to Honolulu on Nov. 19, and from Incheon to Honolulu on Nov. 21. Impacted guests will be offered options to be reaccommodated on other flights or receive a refund.



Since combining last September, Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines today offer over 200 daily flights in Hawai‘i – the most of any carrier – providing nonstop access between the islands and 22 domestic and international destinations and connections to 131 cities in North and Central America through Alaska’s network.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawaiian operates some 140 daily flights between the islands, and approximately 31 weekly nonstop flights between Honolulu and Tokyo and Osaka in Japan; Sydney, Australia; Tahiti, American Samoa, and the Cook Islands, in addition to offering seasonal service to Auckland, New Zealand.

Starting next spring, the combined company will launch nonstop service between Seattle and Rome, London and Iceland – with one-stop connections to and from Hawai‘i.