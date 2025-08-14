Maui News

Lane closure in Kula for slope and shoulder repair work

August 14, 2025, 11:36 AM HST
Lane closure in Kula for slope and shoulder repair work. PC: HIDOT

Motorists are advised that one lane on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) between Kulalani Drive and ʻĀinakula Road in Kula, will be closed for slope and shoulder repair work, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 18 through Friday, Aug. 22, the southbound lane will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., on weekdays. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

The work includes slope protection, drainage improvements, paving and installation of curbing. Work on the project is expected to last through the middle of November.

The work schedule may change weekly and will be updated in our weekly lane closures list at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

Motorists are asked to follow all traffic controls and drive safely around the workers.

