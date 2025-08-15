Maui Surf Forecast for August 16, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 04:39 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 01:11 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 10:22 AM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores saw a slight bump this morning and will likely experience another small bump Saturday through early next week as a series of small long-period southerly swells move through. A small, medium-period northeast swell will keep surf somewhat elevated along east facing shores through the weekend. As this swell declines, the short-period energy will fill in and take over as trade winds increase into the weekend. North facing shores will remain flat to tiny through the forecast period except for areas that may be exposed to the small northeast swell.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

