South Kīhei Road reopens following coastal flood repairs; additional temporary closure set for Aug. 19

DPW photos of undermined South Kīhei Road. PC: (8.8.25) courtesy DPW / County of Maui

South Kīhei Road was reopened to all north and south bound traffic from North Kīhei Road to Ohukai Road today, Aug. 14, 2025, after being closed last Friday due to coastal flooding, according to the County of Maui Department of Public Works (DPW).

South Kīhei Road will again be temporarily closed from North Kīhei Road to Ohukai Road from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, while crews complete paving of the remainder of the road. Traffic will be detoured onto Kenolio Road from Uwapo Road and Ohukai Road during the temporary closure.

Only local traffic was permitted during the closure that began Aug. 9 when the National Weather Service (NWS) in Honolulu issued a coastal flood statement for low-lying areas throughout the state.



For general information about DPW, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.