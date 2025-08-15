Wildfire risk reduction work continues in Ukumehame as crews clear hazardous material, brush, abandoned vehicles

Ukumehame near mile 13.5. PC: County of Maui



















The County of Maui’s wildfire risk reduction work continues at Mile Marker 13.5 in Ukumehame, a public safety initiative led by the Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to protect lives, property, and the only highway connecting Central and West Maui.

The work began on July 31, and is expected to last 45 to 75 days.

Over the past two years, this site has experienced 12 wildfires fueled by invasive vegetation and hazardous materials. The project aims to reduce these risks by removing flammable brush and trees, clearing trash and abandoned vehicles, and replanting native species.

County officials say work is being conducted with archaeologists and biologists to ensure all sensitive cultural and environmental areas are documented and protected.

Some advocates requested a Ka Paʻakai Analysis — a legal framework requiring agencies to assess and protect Native Hawaiian traditional and customary rights when making land use decisions.

“After review with the Mayor’s Office, Corporation Counsel, Management, and cultural advisors, the County determined this project did not trigger such a requirement. The work does not remove native species, alter the land’s surface, or change zoning or land use, and it does not limit traditional and customary practices,” according to an online update.

“The County remains committed to allowing cultural access, except when safety requires temporary restrictions during hazardous materials removal or heavy equipment operations,” according to the update, posted on Aug. 13.

Hazards being removed include:

160 abandoned vehicles, 30 EV/hybrid vehicles, and over 50 loose lithium-ion batteries (being processed with assistance from Hawaiʻi DOH and U.S. EPA)

Over 200 tires, 20 motorcycles, and miscellaneous heavy equipment and metal

50-gallon drums/tanks with unknown substances, paint and gas cans, and other hazardous materials

Industrial-size appliances, including washers and dryers

Large volumes of trash and debris, including couches, mattresses, soiled household items, and building materials with rusty nails

Solar panels, a delivery truck, a 20–25 foot boat, and a mini-bus

Crews and partners have also been working for over a month with unsheltered individuals previously living on the property, connecting them with shelter, medical care, behavioral health support, and social services through partnerships with Family Life Center, Maui Rapid Response, Island Health, Mental Health Kokua, Aloha House, Chaplain Ministries of Maui, and the Maui Humane Society.

“The County continues to work with advocates to develop innovative solutions for the unsheltered community, including a Safe Parking contract that will provide secure overnight parking with restrooms, outreach services, and case management, as well as a pilot managed encampment to offer a safe, compassionate, and stable living option,” according to the County of Maui update.

Following this wildfire mitigation phase, the next step will focus on wetland restoration to protect habitat, improve ecosystem health, and further reduce fire risk.

“The Honoapiʻilani Highway is a vital link that connects our communities,” said MEMA Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett. “By reducing hazardous fuels and ignition risks, we’re not only lowering wildfire danger, we’re helping ensure our neighbors are not cut off or isolated. Wildfires stir deep trauma to our community, and we have a responsibility to do everything we can to prevent them.”