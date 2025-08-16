Credit Unions of Maui Charity Golf Tournament raises $35,000 for Pacific Cancer Foundation

The Credit Unions of Maui annual Charity Golf Tournament raised $35,000 to benefit the Pacific Cancer Foundation. Pictured from left: Guy Muraoka (Kahului FCU), Clayton Fuchigami (MauiFed CU), Andrea Bacos (Pacific Cancer Foundation), Myron Sakamoto (Maui County FCU), Kyle Williamson (Valley Isle Community FCU), Barry Helle (Pacific Cancer Foundation), Jenny Worth (Pacific Cancer Foundation), Gary Fukuroku (Maui County FCU), Alan Arai (Valley Isle Community FCU), Kelly Tobita (Maui Teachers FCU), Julie Hew (Pacific Cancer Foundation), Craig Kinoshita (Wailuku FCU), Dexter Janet Borrowman (Pacific Cancer Foundation), and Tori Golis-Bacos (Pacific Cancer Foundation).

The Credit Unions of Maui held the 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course. The event raised $35,000 in net proceeds for the Pacific Cancer Foundation, a Maui nonprofit dedicated to providing free, compassionate support to individuals and families navigating cancer.

“This 10th anniversary event wouldn’t have been possible without the outpouring of support from our community,” said Kelly Tobita, spokesperson for the Credit Unions of Maui. “Mahalo to every player, sponsor, and supporter who helped us make a meaningful impact for local families.”

“We are so grateful to the Credit Unions of Maui for choosing to support Pacific Cancer Foundation in this incredible way,” said Jenny Worth, Executive Director of Pacific Cancer Foundation. “These funds help ensure that no one on Maui faces cancer alone. From transportation to treatment to emotional and nutritional support, your generosity directly helps patients and their loved ones right here in our community. Mahalo from the bottom of our hearts.”

Since 2014, Kahului FCU, Maui County FCU, MauiFed CU, Maui Teachers FCU, Valley Isle Community FCU, and Wailuku FCU proudly collaborated to host this annual tournament in support of local healthcare nonprofits. Together, they have raised over $400,000 to enhance the health and well-being of individuals and families across Maui County.