Maui Surf Forecast for August 17, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 02:29 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 11:46 AM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A two foot, medium period south southwest (180-200) swell is filling in today and will peak tonight. This swell should maintain waist to near head high surf along southern shores as it declines through a good part of the day Sunday. A series of very similar small, medium period south swells will pass around the islands through the upcoming week. These swells will assist in upholding seasonal standard surf along many south-facing shores.

In response to this weekend's moderate to fresh trade flow, east- facing chop will remain slightly elevated through Sunday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.