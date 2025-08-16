Public input sought for Launiupoko exploratory wells project

A map shows proposed exploratory water well locations in West Maui. PC: Munekiyo and Hiraga

The public has until Sept. 8 to comment on a draft environmental assessment for a Maui County Department of Water Supply project to sink and test four exploratory water wells in Launiupoko, West Maui.

Comments can be submitted via email to consultant Munekiyo and Hiraga at planning@munekiyohiraga.com.

Five potential sites were evaluated — three in the Launiupoko aquifer and two in the Honolua aquifer. The Water Department picked two well sites for construction, with two wells at each site to provide backup capability for the existing water system and associated water demands and in-stream flow requirements for Kahanā Stream. One site was excluded because it was located in the West Maui Forest Reserve where exploratory well sites are prohibited.

The proposed wells will be drilled, cased and tested, and the test results will be used to determine potential water yield and quality. Existing dirt and gravel roads are available for site access. When necessary, the roads will be graded and surfaced with gravel.

The state environmental review project has been triggered because of the use of public lands or funding, and because the proposed exploratory well sites are located on conservation lands.

To view the full draft environmental assessment, click here.