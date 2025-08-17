Hui Noʻeau Youth Art Exhibition 2025 is on display—now through Aug. 22

Hui No‘eau Youth Art Exhibition 2025

Maui’s young artists are shining at the Hui No‘eau Youth Art Exhibition 2025. The exhibition is bursting with creativity, color and imagination. From bold paintings to intricate sculptures, every piece tells the story of curiosity, learning and self-expression.

The Hui extended a special thanks to the teaching artists, families, and supporters who help make youth arts education thrive. The public is invited to take a stroll through the historic estate, and experience the future of art through the eyes of Maui’s keiki.























The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Youth Art Exhibition is on view through Aug. 22.

Artwork pick-up day for parents is Saturday, Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Hui also offers an array of youth art classes.

Explore all youth classes online at the following LINK.