Lahaina Filipino Town Hall scheduled for Aug. 19 to address post-wildfire recovery efforts

Kaibigan ng Lāhaina, in partnership with the County of Maui, will host a Lahaina Filipino Town Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall. The event will provide an important platform for the Filipino community in Lahaina to voice their concerns, ask questions, and receive updates on wildfire recovery efforts following the devastating Aug. 8, 2023 fires.

This is the first town hall specifically organized to engage directly with Lahaina’s Filipino residents, many of whom continue to navigate challenges related to rebuilding, contractor fraud, and accessing recovery resources. Key information regarding the support available through the recently awarded Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds will also be shared.

The County of Maui will deliver a presentation addressing common community questions and concerns, with live Tagalog interpretation available throughout the session. Additional Tagalog, Ilokano, and Visayan interpreters will be on hand to assist with one-on-one conversations following the presentation. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with representatives from the County of Maui and partner organizations, including Lahaina Community Land Trust, Hawaiian Electric, and United Policyholders.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and light refreshments will be provided. This event is open to the public.

For more information, please leave a text/voicemail for Kaibigan ng Lāhaina at 803-999-6761 or email info@kaibigannglahaina.org.