Mālama Wao Akua – Call to Artists

Mālama Wao Akua is open to artists in Maui County of all ages. PC Artwork: Nā Mea Hope Loa (The Last Ones) (detail) by Pua Jauregui, Mālama Wao Akua 2024

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center in collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership (EMWP) presents Mālama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) – a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, Kahoʻolawe). Artists are invited to explore Maui watersheds and use their creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species.

Selected artwork should be successful in sharing knowledge of the watersheds and native species with others in a meaningful way. Artwork will also be selected based upon a number of criteria, including originality of concept, creativity, technique, professionalism, and presentation

Mālama Wao Akua is open to artists in Maui County of all ages working in any media.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Find inspiration for this year’s Mālama Wao Akua Exhibition with a series of artist huakaʻi. These special hikes and tours designed just for artists offer the chance to learn about Maui Nui native species firsthand. Registration is required.

How to enter:

Complete online registration between Aug. 19 – Sept. 2. (Online entry form will become available here on Aug. 19.)

Online Registration must be completed PRIOR to dropping off artwork on receiving day

Print & fill out artwork labels and attach to the back upper right hand corner of artwork.

Drop off artwork on Tuesday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. during artwork receiving day.

Important dates:

Mālama Wao Akua exhibit: Sept. 12 to Nov. 7 at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center.

Artwork receiving day: Tuesday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hui Noʻeau.

Opening reception: Friday, Sept. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Juror walkthrough: Friday, Sept. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m.

This year’s jurors are Inger Tully and Zach Pezzillo.