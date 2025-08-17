Rotary District 5000 announces new District Governor Nancy Cabral 

Nancy Cabral

The Rotary District 5000 announces Nancy Cabral its newly elected District Governor for the 2025-2026 year. On July 1, 2025, Cabral became the new leader of Rotary District 5000, representing the Islands of Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi, Lānaʻi, and Hawaiʻi, with over 1,500 members.

Cabral officially joined the Rotary Club of Hilo on Jan. 29, 1988, as the first woman member and has served in various capacities since that time. She served as the Club’s Centennial President in 2020-2021 to celebrate its 100th year anniversary and has served on numerous positions in the club. She is active in business and in the community.

“I am looking forward to uniting our members to do good in the world, supporting our clubs to make an impact through the projects we do, and continuing to foster the friendships that tie us all together,” said Cabral.

Cabral was born in San Francisco and has been a Hawaiʻi Island resident since 1978. She entered real estate that same year and became a Broker in 1983. In the span of just 18 months, Cabral had her first child and opened Day-Lum, Inc., which evolved into Day-Lum Rentals & Management, Inc.

Cabral has served as a Board member for Kuikahi Mediation Center, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, H.C. Shipman Foundation and Rotary Club of Hilo. She is a member of Zonta Club of Hilo, National Association of Property Managers, Hilo Downtown Improvement Association – Hawaiʻi, Horse Owners Association, and Hawaiʻi Island Chamber of Commerce. She served on the State Land Use Commission as Hawaiʻi Island Representative. She celebrated her new role with a community gathering in Hilo last month, inviting Rotary members and leaders from across the Islands.

Chartered on July 1, 1915, the Rotary Club of Honolulu remains the oldest and largest Rotary Club in Hawaiʻi. The club includes like-minded business, civic, and community leaders, both young and seasoned, who are guided by the Rotary principles and bonded together by a common philosophy of “Unite for Good.”