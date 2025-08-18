After Maui wildfires, Study sheds light on housing decisions

Maui Housing Hui, in collaboration with the University at Albany and the University of North Texas, will host a Talk Story event on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, to present new research findings on housing decision-making following the Maui wildfires.

The study examines how residents navigated housing choices in the aftermath of the disaster, highlighting the barriers, trade-offs, and resilience strategies that shaped recovery. Researchers will share results and invite community response to ensure that lived experiences continue to inform policy and practice.

“This research provides an important lens into the real decisions faced by Maui residents in the months after the fires,” said Jade Moreno, Principal Researcher with the Maui Housing Hui, “By combining academic analysis with community dialogue, we aim to advance housing solutions that reflect the needs and priorities of our people.”

The event will take place at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. All members of the public are encouraged to attend, including those directly impacted by the wildfires, housing professionals, policymakers and community advocates.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD