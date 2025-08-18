Maui News
Maui DMV offices closed on Friday, Aug. 22 for staff training
All County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing offices will be closed on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, for staff training, according to the County Department of Finance. All DMVL offices will resume their regular customer service hours on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.
Customers with questions may call the DMVL Call Center at 808-270-7363. For general DMVL information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/DMVL.
