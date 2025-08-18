Maui News

Maui DMV offices closed on Friday, Aug. 22 for staff training

August 18, 2025, 12:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

File photo credit: County of Maui/Kayla Bisquera.

All County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing offices will be closed on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, for staff training, according to the County Department of Finance.  All DMVL offices will resume their regular customer service hours on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

Customers with questions may call the DMVL Call Center at 808-270-7363. For general DMVL information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/DMVL.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments