Toyota Hawaiʻi sponsors Maui Police Activities Flag Football League

XL Sports 808 with the branded gear. Photo courtesy of Toyota Hawaiʻi and Servco



















Toyota Hawaiʻi is proud to announce its sponsorship of NFL FLAG Football Hawai‘i, a no-contact youth football league for boys and girls ages 4 to 17 with more than 2,000 active participants. Toyota Hawaiʻi provided branded gear to the following leagues across the state:

Maui Police Activities League (Maui)

D.P.D. (Dynamic Playmaker Development) (Hawai‘i Island)

Kaua‘i Flag Football (Kaua‘i)

XL Sports 808 (O’ahu)

NFL FLAG Football Hawai‘i (O’ahu)

“At Toyota Hawai‘i, we believe in fueling more than just vehicles — we’re here to fuel opportunity, teamwork and thriving communities,” said Lance Ichimura, Senior Vice President at Toyota Hawai‘i. “Our sponsorship of NFL FLAG Football Hawai‘i is a reflection of our deep commitment to supporting and investing in the well-being of our keiki and local families across the state.”

On July 27, Toyota Hawai‘i presented a package of gear to O‘ahu-based league, XL Sports 808, which was accepted by league President and CEO, Bryson Tsuchiyama.

“Our XL Sports staff and families are honored and privileged to have Toyota Hawaiʻi sponsor and recognize our league,” said Tsuchiyama. “We continuously work together every season to ensure our keiki are learning important life lessons, such as overcoming adversity, being humble, working hard, working together, being respectful, displaying good sportsmanship, having fun and to always ‘Play With Aloha!’”

Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) has long been a supporter of NFL FLAG Football and youth sports. Toyota is the presenting sponsor of the national organization, with more than 700K participants across 1,800 leagues in the continental US, Hawai‘i and Puerto Rico. Since the NFL began its youth league in 1994, flag football has helped provide pathways for female athletes to compete in college, as well as off-season competition for tackle football athletes.

For more information about NFL Flag Football Hawaiʻi and how to participate, visit: NFLFlagFootballHawaii.com.