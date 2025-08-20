ʻŌpio can earn cash by doing archaeology fieldwork over the weekend

Kiana Kekoa (from left), Terani Richmond and Daniel Kahaʻialiʻi are ʻōpio performing archaeological fieldwork July 27 at a 102-acre cultural preserve on Upcountry Hawaiian homelands. (Courtesy: Pa’upena CDC)

The second installment of an ongoing Upcountry archaeology project takes place this weekend at 8180 Kula Highway, running from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Volunteers will help clear agricultural terraces and habitation sites surrounding a football field-sized garden enclosure that was cleared last month.

ʻŌpio (young people) ages 16 ½ and older are eligible for a $500 stipend if they attend at least one day during any of the remaining five fieldwork weekends, scheduled for Aug. 23, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 20.

Those interested should RSVP by calling 808-276-2713 or emailing paupena.kekoa@gmail.com, and include a cellphone number. Participants may also indicate if they wish to work toward the stipend.

Overnight camping on site is optional. Organizers ask campers to RSVP so they can plan for Saturday dinner; otherwise, most participants leave at 3 p.m. Saturday and return the next morning.