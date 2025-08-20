Atmos Rewards: a new combined loyalty program from Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines

Alaska Airlines launched Atmos Rewards today – described as an “evolved, supercharged loyalty program that unifies the best of Mileage Plan and Hawaiian Airlines’ HawaiianMiles into a combined platform to deliver more choice, more rewards and more global access than ever before” to members.

According to the announcement, Atmos Rewards offers new ways to earn valuable points across an extensive worldwide network spanning over 1,000 destinations, connected by the strength of Alaska,Hawaiian and more than 30 global airline partners, including the oneworld alliance.

“Atmos Rewards is more than a loyalty program – it’s a reflection of how guests travel today,” said Andrew Harrison, chief commercial officer at Alaska Airlines. “We listened to what our members value most and built a program that’s grounded in generosity, personalization and practicality. We’re putting our members in the pilot’s seat, giving them control over how they earn and redeem, while honoring the legacy and values of both Alaska and Hawaiian.”

One Mileage Plan or HawaiianMiles mile = one Atmos Rewards point. The value of points does not change, and points do not expire. Members can continue to redeem for travel on Alaska, Hawaiian and global partners.

HawaiianMiles members and all their miles will automatically transition into Atmos Rewards on Oct. 1. They will receive a new account number if they have not previously linked their HawaiianMiles account to a Mileage Plan account. More details for HawaiianMiles members are posted here.

The Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard continues unchanged. The card name and benefits stay the same, and cardmembers do not need to take any action.

More information on the Atmos Rewards program is posted here.