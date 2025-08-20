Gov. Green unveils 2025 policy report titled “Results For Our People”

Gov. Josh Green, MD, launched a new policy report titled “Results for our People,” which outlines the Green administration’s plans to tackle significant issues facing the state of Hawai‘i. The report builds upon priorities discussed during his 2025 State of the State Address to the Legislature.



The report is divided into two parts. Part One details strategies for addressing pressing challenges, including environmental protection, support for Maui’s recovery from the wildfires, enhancing public safety by addressing illegal firearms and agricultural crime and improving healthcare through initiatives like the Healthcare Education Loan Repayment Program (HELP).



Part One addresses how the Green administration is tackling some of Hawai‘i’s most pressing issues to ensure that we care for our people.

Protecting Our Fragile Environment : This year, we took bold action to address biosecurity threats, combat climate change and safeguard critical resources like water.

: This year, we took bold action to address biosecurity threats, combat climate change and safeguard critical resources like water. Helping Maui Heal: The Green administration is committed to Maui’s recovery from the August 2023 wildfires in partnership with federal, local and nonprofit partners.

The Green administration is committed to Maui’s recovery from the August 2023 wildfires in partnership with federal, local and nonprofit partners. Public Safety: We are taking decisive action to remove illegal guns and dangerous fireworks, as well as to address agricultural crime to keep communities safe.

We are taking decisive action to remove illegal guns and dangerous fireworks, as well as to address agricultural crime to keep communities safe. Enhancing Healthcare: The administration launched HELP and enacted Act 47 to exempt certain medical services from the general excise tax.

Focusing on ensuring a successful future for Hawai‘i, Part Two addresses topics such as the affordability crisis through tax adjustments, accelerating affordable housing projects, reducing the waitlist for Hawaiian Home Lands and building more kauhale to address homelessness.



Part Two dedicates specific attention to how the Green administration is setting up Hawai‘i for Success:

Confronting the Affordability Crisis: Through the Green Affordability Plan and Act 46, we are easing the cost of living by adjusting tax credits, deductions and brackets, while protecting vital services despite federal budget cuts.

Through the Green Affordability Plan and Act 46, we are easing the cost of living by adjusting tax credits, deductions and brackets, while protecting vital services despite federal budget cuts. Addressing the Housing Crisis: We are accelerating affordable housing by cutting red tape, eliminating costly fees, building on public lands and investing in infrastructure.

We are accelerating affordable housing by cutting red tape, eliminating costly fees, building on public lands and investing in infrastructure. Reducing the Waitlist for Hawaiian Home Lands: Funding from Act 279 is enabling projects that provide thousands of homes for Native Hawaiian families.

Funding from Act 279 is enabling projects that provide thousands of homes for Native Hawaiian families. Housing is Healthcare: Initiatives like the kauhale model address both immediate shelter needs and the root causes of homelessness.

Initiatives like the kauhale model address both immediate shelter needs and the root causes of homelessness. Hawai‘i’s Resilient Economy: Hawai‘i’s economy continues to grow and has record low unemployment, as well as strong tourism and construction sectors.

Hawai‘i’s economy continues to grow and has record low unemployment, as well as strong tourism and construction sectors. Celebrating Unity and Culture: A 10-day festival in June of 2024, brought together 2,200 delegates from 25 Pacific Island nations to showcase indigenous culture.

A 10-day festival in June of 2024, brought together 2,200 delegates from 25 Pacific Island nations to showcase indigenous culture. Progress on Transferring Non-Agricultural Park Lands (Act 90): Supporting pasture lands and strengthening local food production under Act 90 boosts food security, sustainability and economic resilience.

The Green administration is committed to placing the well-being of all Hawai‘i residents at the forefront of our efforts. This report embodies the voices of our communities, outlining our collective actions toward a shared vision of a brighter future. “I encourage the public to join us in meaningful dialogue and collaboration to advance these priorities for the greater good of Hawai‘i,” said Green.



“Our people deserve an affordable and resilient Hawai‘i and it is my sincere honor to turn these plans into action,” Green said. “We are making real progress toward building stronger communities. These efforts are not just about solving today’s challenges, but about creating lasting opportunities for our children and grandchildren. With the support of our partners and the strength of our people, we are laying the foundation for a more sustainable and hopeful future.”



The “Results for our People” policy report is available online.