40th annual St. John’s Kula Festival, Sept. 27

The St. John’s Kula Festival is the place to get homemade jams and jellies, farm fresh produce and a large assortment of plants. Photo credit: St. Johns Episcopal Church.

Please join us for the 40th annual St. John’s Kula Festival in Kēōkea on Sept. 27, 2025, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is St. John’s 125th anniversary. A portion of the proceeds will go to Grow Some Good.

Live Entertainment all day including local favorite Benny Uyetake, Danyel Alana, Kenny K. Roberts, Cheryl Rae, Vivien Bennett-Felipe, the Maui Pipe Band and Hālau Hula Wehena O Kea.

The event will include favorite foods like Chow Fun, Waffles, home baked goods, soup, vegan curry, shoyu, ginger chicken, hot dogs, kalua pig and cabbage, pot stickers and more. There will also be a silent auction, quilt show, upcountry farmers market with fresh local produce, flowers and plants. For keiki, there will be a Kids Zone with an all day bracelet.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This is a zero waste event. Attendees are asked to bring their own reusable shopping bag and water bottle. Consider carpooling or the bus, Kula Islander No. 3. Parking is located across the street and is free. Admission is $2, with kids 12 and under getting in for free.

For more information, visit https://www.stjohnsmaui.org/kulafestival or call 808-878-1485.