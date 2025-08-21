Maui Surf Forecast for August 22, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 02:15 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 08:45 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 01:32 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:34 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 02:40 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small overlapping medium and long period south swells will continue for the rest of this week, with surf heights near the summertime average through Friday along south facing shores. Surf heights should decrease to background levels by early next week as the swell energy fades. Another small, long period south swell will arrive by midweek next week.

Choppy conditions will continue for east facing shores through the forecast period due to the persistent fresh trades. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.