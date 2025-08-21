Summer Finale: Live performances at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center



















Queen Kaʻahumanu Center invites the community to close out the summer season with a series of free, family-friendly performances featuring local talent and cultural entertainment.

On Sunday, Aug. 24, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., the Wonderful World of Aloha will take the stage at Center Court with its “Spectacular Polynesian Hula Show.” Known for bringing Hawaiian and Pacific traditions to life through music, dance, and hands-on cultural experiences, the group will share the beauty, grace, and stories of Polynesia.

The celebration continues on Saturday, Aug. 30, with a showcase by Alexander Academy, which opened its new studio at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center last September. From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., audiences will enjoy a special performance by dancers ranging from Pre-Ballet through Ballet 4/5, offering a glimpse into upcoming productions and highlighting Maui’s next generation of performers.

That same afternoon, from 4 to 6 p.m., the Hana Hou Music Program will present its annual concert. Dedicated to making music education accessible to all, Hana Hou empowers young musicians and builds community through the power of song. Guests can look forward to a lively concert experience—an ideal way to spend Labor Day weekend with family and friends.

“Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is proud to showcase the incredible talent, culture, and creativity of our community,” said Kauwela Shultz, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “We invite everyone to join us, relax, and celebrate local artists as summer comes to a close.”

All performances are free and open to the public. For details on upcoming events, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com/events.