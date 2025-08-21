University of Hawaiʻi raises record $171M in FY 2025

UH students and researchers work side by side to drive innovation and discovery. (Courtesy: UH News)

The University of Hawai‘i Foundation raised a record $171.7 million in fiscal year 2025, marking the fifth consecutive year the foundation has surpassed $100 million in annual giving.

The funds, contributed by 17,901 donors, will support student scholarships, faculty excellence and research across UH’s 10 campuses.

“These gifts represent hope, opportunity and the strength of community,” said Tim Dolan, UH vice president of advancement and CEO of the UH Foundation. “By supporting our mission, donors are shaping Hawai‘i’s future, investing in research that really matters to our community, training the leaders and entrepreneurs our state needs and helping build our diverse workforce. We are deeply thankful.”

Giving Day raised more than $800,000 from more than 1,800 gifts. (Courtesy: UH News)

The fundraising milestone comes as UH enters the public phase of “For UH • For Hawai‘i,” the most ambitious comprehensive fundraising campaign in state history. The $1 billion effort is focused on transforming lives and ensuring students, faculty and researchers have the resources to thrive.

The university highlighted two notable contributions this year, an additional $1 million gift from the Gilbert and Aileen Chuck Charitable Trust to support nursing students at UH Maui College’s School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene, building on a $2 million gift in 2024; also, a $1 million endowment from alumni John D’Amato and Kristina Inn honoring UH Mānoa anthropology professors Jacob “Jack” Bilmes and Alice Dewey.

“These results reflect the deep trust our donors place in UH to improve the quality of life in Hawai‘i through higher education—both today and for generations to come,” said UH President Wendy Hensel. “Every gift has an impact, whether it helps a student thrive, strengthens our faculty or fuels world-class research that tackles Hawai‘i’s and the world’s most pressing challenges.”

In total, the foundation raised $27.7 million for student scholarships, $40.1 million for faculty and academic support and research and more than $800,000 during UH’s Giving Day—36% higher than the previous year. Gifts also included heartfelt contributions in honor of loved ones and commitments from alumni and community members for scholarships, research, facilities and student programs.