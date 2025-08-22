Maui County ʻOhana invited to honor fallen Officer with porch and blue light tribute

Council Vice-Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura invites residents across the county to participate in a light tribute to honor the memory of fallen Maui Police Officer Suzanne O.

Participation runs from Aug. 22-29, by turning on porch lights from sunset to sunrise. Whenever possible, residents are encouraged to display blue porch or exterior lights in tribute to Officer O and all law enforcement officers.

“Traditional porch lights or any outdoor illumination are also more than welcome as part of this countywide show of aloha,” said Sugimura.

Officer O was a five-year veteran of the Maui Police Department. She was known for her compassion, kindness, and dedication to service. “Beyond her role as an officer, she inspired young women to pursue their dreams and serve others with courage and heart. Her spirit and commitment to Maui County will never be forgotten,” according to the announcement.

“Our peaceful island community has been deeply touched by this profound loss,” said Sugimura. “The outpouring of aloha has been incredible—neighbors from across Maui County have asked how they can show support. This Porch Light Tribute is a simple but powerful way to wrap our entire county in light and aloha.”

Council Member Nohe Uʻu-Hodgins also shared her support with condolences and extending aloha to Officer O’s family.

In addition to the porch and blue light tribute, the Maui Police Department will hold a candlelight vigil in memory of Officer O tonight, Aug. 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Wailuku Police Station. The public is invited to join this solemn gathering to honor her life, service, and sacrifice.

The vigil will provide space for quiet reflection, healing, and unity. Out of respect for the solemnity of the occasion, members of the media are welcome to attend as community participants or cover the event visually from across the street. “We respectfully ask for cooperation in ensuring the vigil remains a space of dignity and reverence for Suzanne’s family, friends and colleagues,” police said in a news release.

Parking for the public and media will not be available on station property. Attendees are asked to park at the War Memorial Stadium lot, where the Sheriff’s Division will assist with crosswalk safety at Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kanaloa Avenue/Mahalani Street.

“Officer Suzanne O’s warmth and dedication will continue to shine in our hearts. These community tributes—through porch and blue lights across Maui County and the candlelight vigil in Wailuku—serve as reminders of the brightness she brought into our world and our enduring gratitude for her service,” according to the announcement.