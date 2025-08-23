Maui Surf Forecast for August 24, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 03:03 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 09:23 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:48 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 08:45 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small overlapping medium and long period south swells will continue this afternoon and slowly fade into background levels by Sunday. Surf heights will continue to decline into Monday. Another series of small long period south swells will arrive by Tuesday, boosting south shore surf heights through Friday.

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain nearly flat for the next few days, while small trade wind driven wave chop will linger for east shores.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.