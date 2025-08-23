Stumps and concrete safety hazards removed from Baldwin Beach

Before and after photos show tree stumps removed from a section of Baldwin Beach. (Courtesy: County of Maui)

Crews removed three large tree stumps and three large concrete pieces, along with other debris, from the eastern section of Baldwin Beach on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

Considered safety hazards, the stumps and concrete slabs were removed to protect beachgoers at Baldwin Beach, which is also known as Kapuka‘ulua. Public access to the work zone was temporarily restricted during the operation Thursday, while the rest of the beach and park remained open.

The cleanup project was a collaboration between the County Department of Parks and Recreation and the University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant Program, which was onsite to oversee operations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Originally scheduled as a two-day project, all work was completed one day early.

Tree stump before removal. (Courtesy: County of Maui)