Aug. 26: Utility work to impact traffic on Hāna Highway in Pā‘ia area

File photo: A Hawaiian Electric lineman installs a covered-insulated conductor to prevent damage from wildfires. The utility did not say what specific upgrades they will be doing in Pā‘ia on Tuesday. (Photo Credit: Hawaiian Electric Company)

Hawaiian Electric will be working to upgrade equipment on Hāna Highway in the Pā‘ia area, between Kūʻau Beach Place and Kaulua Place, near mile markers 7 and 8, on Tuesday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The work requires the partial closure of the makai (ocean-side) lane of Hāna Highway in this area.

Traffic cones, safety signs and arrow boards will mark the work zone, and flaggers will direct motorists through the area. Drivers are advised to use caution when approaching the site and to anticipate possible delays.