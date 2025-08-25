Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 26, 2025

August 25, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 03:41 PM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 10:03 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 04:03 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 09:50 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 03:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small, longer period swell energy emanating southerly quadrant by Tuesday providing a modest boost to S shore surf through Friday. Surf along N and W facing shores remains nearly flat while surf along E shores will remain characterized by short period chop. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
