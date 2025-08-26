Catching THE WAVE: Henry Kapono, Tavana, Pfluke, Carvalho and Perez in ‘Local Voices’ concert series

THE WAVE concert features Danny Carvalho, (from left) Tavana, Henry Kapono, Ryan Perez and Maui’s own Anthony Pfluke. They will perform 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater. Courtesy photo

A strong line-up of Hawaii musical talent, featuring Henry Kapono and others, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center during a “Local Voices” concert series.

Kapono will be joined by Tavana, Anthony Pfluke, Danny Carvalho and Ryan Perez at the McCoy Studio Theater. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 am to MACC members on Tuesday and to the general public on Wednesday. Contemporary classics will be reimagined.

“Produced by Henry Kapono, THE WAVE has been selling out shows with its explosive energy and unforgettable performances, blending original music with bold, reimagined classics that have defined generations. Don’t miss the chance to experience five powerhouse artists creating a tidal wave of sound, energy, and aloha!,” an announcement says.

The event is presented by the MACC in support of the Home in the Islands Festival, celebrating the Henry Kapono Foundation Month.

Henry Kapono (center) and (clockwise from top left) Danny Carvalho, Tavana, Ryan Perez and Anthony Pfluke. Courtesy photos

Kapono is a Grammy-nominated, multi-award-winning Native Hawaiian singer-songwriter celebrated for his soulful voice and electrifying performances. He gained prominence in the 1970s as part of the legendary duo Cecilio & Kapono, whose timeless music shaped generations. With a career that has spanned decades, Kapono has evolved into a leading figure in Hawai’i’s music scene, heading Kapono Inc., a premier entertainment company, and expanding his impact as a producer, music director and community advocate. In 2018, he founded The Henry Kapono Foundation, dedicated to empowering Hawaiʻi’s music industry through programs, grants, education and resources.

Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-nominated singer-songwriter Tavana is a multi-instrumentalist from Honolulu, whose soulful voice and island-inspired fusion of rock and blues captivate audiences worldwide. Known for his one-man-band mastery, Tavana layers grooves with his feet while skillfully playing guitar, banjo, lap steel, or ukulele, creating a sound that is as captivating as it is hauntingly beautiful. Tavana has shared the stage with renowned acts like Alabama Shakes, Shakey Graves, Xavier Rudd, and Jenny Lewis. In a career highlight, Eddie Vedder personally invited him to perform “Hawaiʻi 78” at the Hawaiʻi Theatre. He has toured the US, Japan, and Canada and collaborated with iconic musicians such as Henry Kapono, John Cruz, Willie K, The Doobie Brothers, Lily Meola, and Leon Mobley. Tavana’s electrifying performances leave audiences spellbound, making him a true force in Hawaiʻi’s music scene.

Born and raised on Maui, Anthony Pfluke has been immersed in Hawaiian music since childhood, forging a unique path that honors his roots while embracing innovation. A gifted songwriter and performer, he creates music that blends Hawaiian, contemporary, and reggae influences, showcased on ‘ukulele and both 12- and 6-string kī hō‘alu (slack key guitar). A Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards finalist, Anthony has captivated audiences across Hawaiʻi, the West Coast, and Japan, sharing stages with some of Hawaiʻi’s most iconic musicians. Known for his dynamic style and fresh energy, he’s a rising star and one to watch!

Grammy and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards nominee Danny Carvalho began his slack key guitar journey at age 10 under the mentorship of Ozzie Kotani. Emerging as one of the leading voices and guitar players in a new generation of slack key artists, Danny’s artistry goes beyond his exceptional skills as a singer and guitarist — he’s also a highly regarded engineer and producer, shaping the sound of Hawaiʻi’s music scene. Known for blending tradition with innovation, Danny performs solo with some of Hawaiʻi’s most iconic artists and as one half of the celebrated duo Kailua Moon, where he creates beautiful harmonies with his wife, Nani Carvalho.

Ryan Perez is an HKF On the Rise talent dedicated to creating music that uplifts the mind, body, and soul, striving to inspire both himself and his listeners to be their best selves. Raised between North Carolina and Hawaiʻi, Ryan’s love for music began unexpectedly through a friend and grew during his eight years in the US Coast Guard, where he performed at gigs wherever he was stationed. Now captivating audiences statewide, Ryan is making his mark with his signature blend of Reggae, Soul, and R&B, spreading positive energy and a healing message through his music.

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank. As an added incentive, patrons who bring donations will be entered into a drawing to win a meet and greet with the artist, a signed show poster, and a merchandise bundle.

Tickets are $37, $47, $57, with a limited number of premium $77 seating. All ticket prices include all applicable fees. More details can be found at mauiarts.org. There is a 10% MACC member discount and 50% off for children under 12 years of age available.

For those wishing to join as a member and receive ticket discounts (on select shows), advance ticket purchasing, and many other benefits, please visit www.mauiarts.org/membership.

All ticket sales are online only at www.mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is available for general inquiries by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org.