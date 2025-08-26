Fire at South Lehua Street home ruled accidental, possibly related to an electric bike

Lehua Street fire. PC: Maui Fire Department (8.25.25)

An afternoon fire at a home in Kahului was deemed accidental, and was possibly related to an electric bike, according to Maui Fire Department officials.

The fire was reported at 4:41 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 at the home located on the 100 block of South Lehua Street.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire that had begun on the exterior of the structure and was extending into the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire on the exterior and made checks to ensure the fire had not reached into the attic or wall spaces.

Damages were estimated at $30,000 to the structure. It is unknown the dollar amount of damage to the contents.

No injuries were reported.

Responding units included: Engine 10, Rescue 10, Engine 1, a battalion chief, and a fire investigator.

The fire was brought under control at 4:55 p.m. and extinguished at 5:19 p.m. Crews left the scene at 7:45 p.m.