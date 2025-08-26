Kahului home fire results in $125,000 in damage; good samaritan injured

Holua Drive structure fire. PC: Maui Fire Department (8.25.25)

One person was displaced following a structure fire at a home on Holua Drive in Kahului on Monday morning. A good samaritan was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center by Emergency Medical Services personnel for injuries suffered while assisting a resident out of the home, according to department reports.

The incident was reported at 10:47 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2025 at the 300 block of Holua Drive.

Fire officials say crews arrived on scene to find the single-family home fully involved with fire. Firefighters extended hose lines to extinguish the fire and protect neighboring structures.

Department officials say the cause of the fire was accidental. It was brought under control at 11:01 a.m., and extinguished at 11:45 a.m. Crews concluded their response at 1:23 p.m.

Responding units included: Engine 1, Engine 10, Rescue 10, Hazmat 10, a battalion chief, and a fire investigator.

The fire caused an estimated $125,000 in damage to the home. Damage to the contents of the home are not known at this time.