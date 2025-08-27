8th Annual Hawaiʻi Salsa & Bachata Paradise returns to Waikīkī this weekend

PC: Hawaiʻi Salsa & Bachata Paradise – Denis Boisvert Photography (IG @photosboisvert)

The 8th Annual Hawaiʻi Salsa & Bachata Paradise is set to bring the rhythm, energy and passion of Latin dance back to Honolulu from Thursday, Aug. 28 through Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025.

The four-day festival kicks off with a Thursday night pre-party at Aloha Dancesport Center, followed by the main festival on Friday and Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Waikīkī Beach Resort, and concludes on Sunday back at Aloha Dancesport Center.

The event features an exciting lineup of dance workshops, performances, and social dancing led by internationally renowned artists and instructors. Dancers of all levels are invited to learn, connect, and celebrate with others who share a passion for salsa, bachata and Latin culture.

“This event is more than just dancing, it’s about creating a community,” said Rafael Pereda, event organizer. “Year after year, we see people come together from across the islands and around the world to share in the joy of music, movement, and aloha. Hawaiʻi Salsa & Bachata Paradise is truly a celebration of culture, connection, and unforgettable experiences.”

Saturday night will feature a concert by Fuego Hawaiʻi Latin Orchestra, a premier salsa and Latin music ensemble from Hawai‘i Island, bringing live energy to the Hyatt ballroom for an electrifying night of music and dance.

Festival Highlights include:

For tickets, full event schedule, and more information, please visit www.hawaiisalsabachataparadise.com or call 1-808-446-4843.