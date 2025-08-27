Kahoʻolawe trolling dates in September 2025

File: Marlin prize fish signage seen in Māʻalaea. (Credit: JD Pells / Maui Now)

The Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission has announced permitted trolling dates for September 2025.

All registered vessels may enter the Reserve to troll on Sept. 6-7, and 20-21 (12:01 a.m. Saturday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday). Download the complete 2025 Trolling Schedule here.

Hawai’i Administrative Rules (HAR 13-261) require that all vessels must register annually with the KIRC before entering the Reserve to troll during designated trolling dates. Registered vessels are also required to file a catch report with the KIRC any time they fish in the Reserve, whether fish are caught or not. A $25.00 permitting fee will be applied to the required registration process. Please note there is a new listed term and condition for the prevention of Invasive Alien Species: 7. Prevention of Invasive Alien Species (IAS). The permittee will be held accountable to prevent any invasive alien species, plant or animal (ie. invasive algae, barnacles, etc.), into the Reserve regarding the marine environment. Vessel hulls will be free of any IAS.

Access to the Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve waters is highly restricted because of the continued presence of unexploded ordnance, as well as for the protection of marine resources within the Reserve. However, during two scheduled weekends each month, limited trolling is allowed in Reserve waters deeper than 30 fathoms for vessels permitted by the KIRC. “Reserve waters” are defined as within two nautical miles of Kahoʻolawe Island. All other fishing, ocean recreation, commercial and/or any other activities are strictly prohibited.

To register with the KIRC, or for more information, contact Dean Tokishi at 808-243-5022, dean.tokishi@hawaii.gov, or visit kahoolawe.hawaii.gov to download a registration packet. Registration packets are also available at the Division of Boating and Recreation (DOBOR) at 101 Ma’alaea Boat Harbor Road, Wailuku. At this time, required documents and payment can be dropped off in the KIRC office mailbox and all permits will be mailed back, so please plan accordingly.

Failure to register with the KIRC may result in criminal and civil penalties. Criminal penalties may result in a fine of $1,000 or imprisonment up to 30 days; administrative penalties may result in a fine of up to $10,000 for a first violation; $15,000 for a second violation within five years; and, as much as $25,000 for a third or subsequent violation within five years of the last violation [HRS §6K-8, 8.5]