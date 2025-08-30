Maui Weather Forecast for August 30, 2025





Photo Credit: Pamela Goguen Lynch

West Side

Today: Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. East winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 68 to 76. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 81 to 87. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 89. North winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs around 89. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to 50 to 55 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny. Highs 83 to 90. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 71. Northeast winds up to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 82 to 90. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 72 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 51 at the visitor center to around 48 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 70 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to 50 to 55 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 67. Northeast winds up to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Light winds.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny. Highs 74 to 90. East winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 60 to 75. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Light to moderate trades will continue through next week, with localized land and sea breezes at times. Mostly dry and stable conditions will prevail, with the exception of a brief uptick in shower activity Sunday into Monday.

Discussion

High pressure far northeast of Hawaii remains weak and displaced by a large area of low pressure. This setup will maintain light to moderate trades, with sea and land breezes developing across the state. Mid-level ridging and dry air filtering across the region will limit shower activity, supporting a dry and stable pattern. Brief showers will mainly be confined to windward and mauka areas overnight into the morning hours, though sea breezes may bring isolated light showers to some leeward and interior areas each afternoon throughout the period.

Come Sunday into Monday a weak surface low tracks south of the Big Island. Moisture associated with this low may clip the eastern half of the island chain. At the same time, an upper level low looks to stall northwest of Kauai. This combination of deeper tropical moisture and added instability, could allow for the slight enhancement of shower activity statewide, particularly from Sunday afternoon through Monday.

A stable, drier land and sea breeze pattern returns with light to moderate trades expected from Tuesday onward.

Aviation

Light to moderate trades through the weekend. Some sea/land breezes are possible. Low cigs and SHRA expected across windward and mauka locations. While MVFR conds are possible in any SHRA, VFR should prevail.

No AIRMETs are in effect.

Marine

A ridge of high pressure north of the state will gradually shift further south during the next day or so in response to a developing low far north of the state. As the ridge meanders closer to the islands our trade wind speeds will decrease with gentle to moderate trade winds expected through early next week. Winds should be light enough for localized sea breezes, especially across leeward waters.

Surf along south facing shores will remain near summer average today as reinforcing energy from the south in the 14-18 second energy bands have filled in overnight. Surf is expected to steadily decline Sunday into Monday. Surf heights will return to background levels by early next week along south facing shores.

Surf along north facing shores will see a small, short period swell expected to arrive late this weekend. This swell will be overshadowed by longer period energy out of the northwest starting Monday night of next week. This swell should peak on Tuesday and could produce surf heights near the September average of 4 to 6 feet. Daytime ASCAT showed gale-force winds with the developing low far north of the state. This should send another reinforcing pulse out of the north around the same time the northwest swell arrives. A mix of north and northwest swells are expected next Tuesday through Thursday.

Below average surf is expected to continue along east facing shores due to gentle to moderate trade winds persisting through early next week.

Peak monthly high tides combined with water levels that are running higher than predicted may lead to minor flooding along the shoreline and in low-lying coastal areas toward the end of next week. Coastal flooding may be possible around the daily peak tide, which will be during the afternoon hours.

Fire weather

Critical fire weather RH values may be approached each afternoon though next week across some leeward locations. Lighter trade winds are expected to be the limiting factor, helping to keep the state below critical fire weather thresholds. While a slight uptick in showers is possible Sunday into Monday, expect drier more stable conditions to prevail Tuesday onward. Inversion heights will typically range between 6,500 to 8,000 feet.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

