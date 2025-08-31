Missing person: Last seen Friday leaving Kīhei residence in area of Waipahe Street

Deborah Martinez

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Deborah Martinez, 69, of Kīhei.

Martinez was reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, by a family member after not being in contact for two weeks. She was last seen on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at approximately 1:52 p.m., when she left her Kīhei residence in the area of Waipahe Street, with her walker and multiple bags.

Martinez does not have a vehicle, and calls to her cell phone have gone unanswered as it is turned off.

Martinez is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs approximately 220 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, with dark gray shorts, and black slippers.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. In case of an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-025428.