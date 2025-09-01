Rotary Club of Wailuku Sept. 11 marketing speaker

Kim Hightower, owner of Hightower Communications

Kim Hightower, owner of Hightower Communications, will be the speaker at the Rotary Club of Wailuku meeting on Sept. 11, 2025. The title of her presentation is “Simplifying Marketing: For Businesses and Rotary.”

“Marketing doesn’t have to be a complicated process. It can be broken down by goals and addressed individually,” said Hightower. “There are many ways to do marketing. Yours depends on who your customers are and where they get their trusted information.” Kim will focus on how to begin a marketing program, with steps that any organization can follow.

Hightower Communications is a Maui-based marketing and communications company that helps leaders create and implement strategic plans with executive-level materials and clear communications.

Kim was born in Honolulu and has returned to Hawaiʻi in 2024 where she is active in the community as the Public Image Chair and President-Elect for the Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea, and volunteering across Maui. She also runs The Nature of Women, an online group supporting the empowerment of women and the encouragement to live in joy.

The meeting will be held at 12 p.m. at ECM, Inc. at 130 N. Market St. in Wailuku.