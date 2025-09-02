Maui Surf Forecast for September 03, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 5-7 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:13 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 10:50 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 05:12 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 01:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Elevated surf will continue along north facing shores with a mix of a short- to medium-period north swell, and a small medium- period northwest swell. These swells will peak this afternoon, then gradually decline through Thursday. Reinforcing small short- to medium-period north-northwest swells are expected through the week which will keep surf elevated.

Surf along south facing shores will continue to slowly subside this evening as the current south swell fades. Background medium- to long-period energy will hold through the week before a small to moderate long-period south-southwest swell fills in over the weekend.

Below average surf is expected to continue along east facing shores through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.