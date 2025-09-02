Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 03, 2025

September 2, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
5-7
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:13 PM HST.




High 1.0 feet 10:50 PM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 05:12 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 01:02 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Elevated surf will continue along north facing shores with a mix of a short- to medium-period north swell, and a small medium- period northwest swell. These swells will peak this afternoon, then gradually decline through Thursday. Reinforcing small short- to medium-period north-northwest swells are expected through the week which will keep surf elevated. 


Surf along south facing shores will continue to slowly subside this evening as the current south swell fades. Background medium- to long-period energy will hold through the week before a small to moderate long-period south-southwest swell fills in over the weekend. 


Below average surf is expected to continue along east facing shores through the week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments