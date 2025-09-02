Multiple agencies partner to bring awareness for suicide prevention this month

The state of Hawai‘i recognizes September as “Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month,” with Sept. 10 observed globally every year as World Suicide Prevention Day.

If you are struggling, resources are available. Help is just a call, text, or chat away.

988 is now the three-digit dialing code that routes callers to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (or 988 Lifeline). When people call, text, or chat with the 988 Lifeline, they are connected to trained crisis counselors who are part of the existing 988 Lifeline network, made up of over 200 local crisis centers. These services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across the United States.

Resources:

Hawai‘i CARES 988 is a free and anonymous crisis, mental health and substance use call center. Locally trained and qualified staff provide supportive counseling and screening for urgent or emergent mental health or substance use needs, recommendations for behavioral health assessments, services and crisis interventions. Call or text 988 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, visit https://hicares.hawaii.gov.

Suicide continues to be a devastating and persistent public health concern in Hawai‘i, ranking as the second-leading cause of fatal injuries among residents each year. According to recent data, an average of nearly four Hawai‘i residents die by suicide every week, with 1,056 lives lost between 2019 and 2023. Each suicide and suicide attempt has lasting emotional, mental, physical and economic impacts on families and communities.

Men account for more than 76% of suicide deaths in Hawai‘i.

Men ages 30 to 59 face the highest risk of dying by suicide.

Young women ages 15 to 19 have the highest rates of suicide attempts.

These disparities highlight the need for multifaceted prevention strategies, resources and cross-sector collaborations to create hope through action. Throughout September, suicide prevention partners and advocates representing state, community and the military, will conduct a multitude of events across our aloha state to increase public awareness, reduce stigma, increase connectedness and promote healing.

“Behind every statistic is a life cut short, leaving behind a family forever changed. While the numbers can feel overwhelming, they remind us why this work is so critical,” said Gov. Josh Green, MD “Through initiatives like the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide and the dedicated efforts of our state agencies and community partners, we are committed to saving lives and supporting those in crisis. Every person we reach, every connection we make and every resource we can provide, brings us closer to a future where fewer families in Hawai‘i experience this devastating loss.”

Channeling volunteer-led efforts towards this objective, Dennis Hida, chair of the Hawai‘i chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said “We continue our bold goal to reduce suicide by 25% in Hawai‘i, by raising awareness of suicide prevention, helping to fund critical research, advocating for vital resources and being a safe place where people are supported and better understood.”

“In the embrace of community and the strength of culture, we connect to care,” said Deborah Goebert, co-chair for Prevent Suicide Hawai‘i Task Force, “Offering hope, extending help and fostering healing. Together, we collaborate to prevent suicide.”

The 2023 Hawaiʻi Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) revealed some key findings

Of public middle school students, about 34% have felt sad or hopeless almost every day for two or more weeks in a row, so they stopped doing some usual activities; about 26% have seriously thought about killing themselves.

Of public high school students, in the past 12 months, about 35% felt sad or hopeless almost every day for two or more weeks in a row, so they stopped doing some usual activities; about 16% have seriously considered attempting suicide.

“Too many of our keiki feel like they don’t know how to get the help they need,” said Keli Acquaro, administrator for DOH Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division (CAMHD). “Every child deserves to feel seen, heard and supported when it comes to their mental health. Show the young people in your life that their mental health matters — listen without judgment, offer support and remind them they are not alone.”

“Suicide prevention has to be a shared responsibility,” said Renee Yu, suicide prevention coordinator for DOH Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention System Branch (EMSIPSB). “Connection is the most powerful suicide prevention tool. By strengthening our connections to each other, our communities and our land, we will save lives.”

2025 Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month Events

MEO Youth Services organized a suicide awareness sign-waving last year to mark Suicide Prevention Month in September. PC: MEO.

Maui:

Asking for Help is a Sign of Strength Community Resilience Conference by Maui Prevent Suicide Task Force, Lahaina. For information, emailbergand001@hawaii.rr.com.

Community Suicide Prevention 101 training and safeTALK by Maui Prevent Suicide Task Force. Safe (Suicide alertness for everyone) TALK (Tell, Ask, Listen, and KeepSafe) is a suicide prevention training course offered by LivingWorks Education (https://livingworks.net/training/livingworks-safetalk/) For information, email bergand001@hawaii.rr.com.

Oct. 18: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Maui Out-of-the-Darkness Walk, Maui College, Check-in starts at 2 p.m. To register, visit https://afsp.org/chapter/hawaii/#events

Moloka‘i:

Sept. 20: Molokaʻi Suicide Prevention Walk, Molokaʻi Canoe Club, Kaunakakai Wharf, 4:30 p.m. until sunset. For information, email ukiaha808@gmail.com.

Lanaʻi:

Sept. 17: Sign waving, 4:30-5:30 p.m., check in at 4 p.m., near flagpole outside Dole Building. For information, email CTakesue@lanaihealth.org.

Kaua‘i:

Aug. 31: Awareness Month Kick Off by Kūkulu Kumuhana O Anahola (KKOA) Movies, sign-making, rock painting and dinner, 5 p.m. at Anahola Club House. For information, email rae.nam@kkoa.org and ptayal@haleopio.org.

Sept. 8: Mayor Derek Kawakami Proclamation, Mayor’s Building Rotunda, 10:30 a.m. For information, email ptayal@haleopio.org.

Sept. 19: The third annual Ola Pono O Kaua‘i Mental Health Conference, by Kaua‘i Rural Health Association (KRHA), 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Kaua‘i Community College Performance Arts Center. For information, call Ray Ho 808-645-0624.

For updates on Prevent Suicide Kaua‘i Task Force activities, visit: PreventSuicideKauai.org

O‘ahu:

Sept. 2: safeTALK by Department of Education, HIDOE Diamond Head Annex, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Safe (Suicide alertness for everyone) TALK (Tell, Ask, Listen, and KeepSafe) is a suicide prevention training course offered by LivingWorks Education (https://livingworks.net/training/livingworks-safetalk/). For information, email sheri.k.taketa@k12.hi.us

Sept. 8: safeTALK by Department of Education, HIDOE Diamond Head Annex, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Safe (Suicide alertness for everyone) TALK (Tell, Ask, Listen, and KeepSafe) is a suicide prevention training course offered by LivingWorks Education (https://livingworks.net/training/livingworks-safetalk/). For information, email sheri.k.taketa@k12.hi.us

Sept. 13: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s annual Out-of-the-Darkness Walk Oʻahu and Resource Fair, Frank Fasi Civic Grounds adjacent to Honolulu Hale. Registration is at 9 a.m. To register, visit https://afsp.org/chapter/hawaii/.

Sept. 18-19: Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For information, email mbell@cfs-hawaii.org.

Sept. 22: Any is too many! Sign waving at Fort Weaver Rd., 3-4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22-23: Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For information, email mbell@cfs-hawaii.org.

Hawai‘i Island:

Aug. 30: 2nd Annual Veteran Resource Fair by Together with Veterans Hawai‘i, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Prince Kuhio Plaza, Hilo. For information, emailtwv.hawaii1@gmail.com.

Sept. 8: SafeTALK, a free suicide prevention training open to public by Hawai‘i Island Prevent Suicide Task Force, noon-4 p.m. For information, emailhipreventsuicide@gmail.com.

Sept. 12: How to Have the Uncomfortable Conversation by Together with Veterans Hawai‘i and The Guardian Foundation, 3-4:30 p.m., Ka‘ū. For information, emailtwv.hawaii1@gmail.com.

Sept. 15: Adult Mental Health First Aid, a free training by Child and Family Services (Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program), University of Hawai‘i Hilo. For information, email mbell@cfs-hawaii.org.

Sept. 20: Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk by Kona Community Hospital, Hawai‘i Island Community Health Center, Hospice of Kona, and County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and recreation. Makaʻeo Walking Path at the Old Kona Airport Beach Park, 9-11 a.m.

Sept. 22: Any is Too Many Suicide Awareness Sign Waving Campaign by Together with Veterans Hawai‘i and American Legion Post 3, 11 a.m.-noon, Bayfront Hwy. across from the King Kamehameha statute. For information, email twv.hawaii1@gmail.com.

Sept. 27: Sign waving with Hawai‘i Island Prevent Suicide Task Force, Bayfront Lawn on Kamehameha Ave., Hilo, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, emailhipreventsuicide@gmail.com.

